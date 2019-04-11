Germany: Brexit extension shouldn't be seen as chance to reopen negotiations

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas attends the Foreign ministers of G7 nations meeting in Dinard, France, April 6, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Union leaders’ decision to give Britain an extra six months to leave the bloc should not be misunderstood as creating new leeway for negotiating the Withdrawal Agreement, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday.

Maas said it was good that the remaining 27 European Union members had shown unity by reaching the decision that averted a disorderly Brexit for the time being but added: “That should not be misinterpreted as showing there is new room for negotiation on the agreement.”