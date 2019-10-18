Germany counting on British lawmakers to back Brexit deal: minister

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s foreign minister on Friday said he was counting on the British parliament ahead of a vote on an eleventh-hour agreement that negotiators from Britain and the European Union reached on Britain’s planned departure from the bloc.

“We need a clear statement on how to move forward,” Heiko Maas was quoted as saying by his ministry, adding: “The time for tactical political maneuvers is over.”

Two weeks ahead of the planned exit date, Brexit’s departure from the EU hung on a knife-edge on Friday as Prime Minister Boris Johnson scrambled to persuade doubters to rally behind his divorce deal in an extraordinary vote in parliament on Saturday.