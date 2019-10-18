World News
October 18, 2019 / 11:35 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Germany counting on British lawmakers to back Brexit deal: minister

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s foreign minister on Friday said he was counting on the British parliament ahead of a vote on an eleventh-hour agreement that negotiators from Britain and the European Union reached on Britain’s planned departure from the bloc.

“We need a clear statement on how to move forward,” Heiko Maas was quoted as saying by his ministry, adding: “The time for tactical political maneuvers is over.”

Two weeks ahead of the planned exit date, Brexit’s departure from the EU hung on a knife-edge on Friday as Prime Minister Boris Johnson scrambled to persuade doubters to rally behind his divorce deal in an extraordinary vote in parliament on Saturday.

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below