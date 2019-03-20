Germany: Expect EU decision on how to proceed with May's Brexit extension on Thursday

FILE PHOTO: German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany, February 20, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday that he expected European leaders meeting at a summit in Brussels on Thursday to make a decision on how to proceed with British Prime Minister Theresa May’s request for a three-month Brexit delay.

“We’d like to know where that leads,” Maas told a news conference in Berlin. “We’ve always said that if the (European) Council has to decide about a deadline extension for Britain, then we’d like to know why.”

He added that the remaining 27 EU countries would meet on Thursday to discuss whether the conditions were in place this week to make such a decision.