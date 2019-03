FILE PHOTO: German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany, February 20, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday that it would be better to delay Britain’s departure from the European Union than to have a disorderly Brexit.

“Those in London need to know what they want and say what they want and decide what they want and rather having a disorderly Brexit, it would be better to ... delay it,” Maas said in a video posted on Instagram.