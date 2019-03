FILE PHOTO: Germany's Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas attends a news conference with Finland's Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini, Sweden's Minister for Foreign Affairs Margot Wallstrom and State Secretary for Foreign Policy of Denmark Jonas Bering Liisberg, in Helsinki, Finland March 19, 2019. Lehtikuva/Jussi Nukari via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday he still hoped for a majority of British lawmakers to back a withdrawal agreement with the EU which would lead to an orderly Brexit.

Mass told n-tv broadcaster that a chaotic no-deal Brexit would create problems that nobody could wish for.