German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany, October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will have a close look at the newly negotiated deal for Britain to leave the European Union, the country’s foreign minister said on Thursday, adding that all parties had worked together responsibly.

"There are signs of hope in Brussels for a #BrexitDeal," Heiko Maas said on Twitter here

“We will have a close look at the negotiated text,” he added.