January 31, 2019

German Chancellor Merkel: Our goal is an orderly Brexit

British Prime Minister Theresa May is welcomed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday the federal government and the 16 states were taking precautions for a disorderly Brexit, but Berlin was still working to ensure that Britain leaves the European Union under a mutually agreed deal.

“On the issue of Britain’s exit from the European Union, we all agree that we want an orderly exit, we’re not working towards a scenario that would take place without rules,” Merkel told reporters after a meeting with state premiers.

“Nevertheless, we have to prepare ourselves, and we have discussed with each other that we have a close exchange and that we are ready to meet again at short notice. But our goal is another one, namely to get an orderly exit done,” Merkel added.

