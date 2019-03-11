Merkel calls on Britain to respond to EU's Brexit proposals

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday said she welcomed the European Commission’s proposals to break a deadlock in Brexit negotiations by providing legal clarity on the backstop solution, adding that Britain now had to respond.

“And now of course it’s up to Britain to respond to this offer,” Merkel told reporters in Berlin. “We want a good partnership with Britain, will do everything for this. And now we’ll wait and see what happens in the next few days in the British parliament and what decisions will be made there.”