BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that she expected Britain’s parliament to approve the latest Brexit deal.

“I give this treaty a very, very big chance of being agreed to in Britain too and that would be good for all of us,” Merkel told a business event in Berlin.