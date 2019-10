Germany's Minister of State for Europe Michael Roth listens to a journalist ask a question about Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, during his press conference with British Minister of State for Europe and the Americas Alan Duncan and Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs Jacek Czaputowicz at the Western Balkans Summit in London, Britain, July 9, 2018. Matt Dunham/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Europe Minister Michael Roth said he was hopeful that the Brexit talks between the United Kingdom and the European Union would yield a result, adding that the chances for reaching an orderly Brexit were higher than one or two weeks ago.

“From what I have heard on the Brexit talks, I am encouraged to say this could lead to something,” Roth told public broadcaster BR in an interview on Thursday.