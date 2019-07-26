Germany's Europe minister tells UK's Johnson: Calm down, let's talk

FILE PHOTO: Germany's Minister of State for Europe Michael Roth listens to a journalist ask a question about Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, during his press conference with British Minister of State for Europe and the Americas Alan Duncan and Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs Jacek Czaputowicz at the Western Balkans Summit in London, Britain, July 9, 2018. Matt Dunham/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Europe Minister, Michael Roth, urged British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to “calm down” on Friday and said dialogue rather than provocation should be the way forward on Brexit.

“My message to the new British prime minister is clear: ‘Boris, the election campaign is over. Calm yourself down. We should be fair with each other,” Roth told ZDF television.

“What do not help are new provocations. Instead, dialogue - one must be able to expect that from the leader of a friendly nation, one that is still a member of the European Union.”