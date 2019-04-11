German conservative: A longer Brexit extension would have been better

FILE PHOTO - Norbert Roettgen walks at the fraction level of the German lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

BERLIN (Reuters) - A longer Brexit extension would have been better, a senior German conservative said on Thursday, after European Union leaders gave Britain six more months to leave the bloc.

Norbert Roettgen, a senior member of Chancellor Merkel’s conservatives, said French President Emmanuel Macron had put his election campaign and interests before European unity. Macron fought a largely solo campaign to persuade EU leaders not to give the British up to another year.

Roettgen - who is head of the foreign affairs committee in Germany’s parliament - wrote on Twitter: “#UK now needs to use new deadline to either decide on the case or a political path forward. Good news: time should be sufficient for that.”