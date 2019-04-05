Senior German lawmaker: May's Brexit delay request doesn't make sense

BERLIN (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s request for an extension of Britain’s departure from the European Union until up to June 30 is motivated by “domestic tactical maneuvering” but does not make sense, a senior German lawmaker said on Friday.

“#EU has already ruled out 30 June”, Norbert Roettgen, a senior member of Chancellor Merkel’s conservatives said on Twitter, adding: “#May’s proposal is motivated by domestic tactical maneuvering. Understandable, but doesn’t make sense.”

Instead, Roettgen - who is head of the foreign affairs committee in Germany’s parliament - expressed his support for a proposal from European Council President Donald Tusk, who a senior EU official said was likely to offer Britain a flexible extension of the country’s exit date from the EU of up to one year.

May wrote to Tusk on Friday asking for a delay of Brexit until up to June 30.