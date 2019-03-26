World News
March 26, 2019 / 8:15 AM / a minute ago

UK MPs 'finally' take control of Brexit, German conservative says

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Norbert Roettgen walks at the fraction level of the German lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

BERLIN (Reuters) - German conservative lawmaker Norbert Roettgen on Tuesday welcomed British parliament’s decision to vote on a range of Brexit options on Wednesday.

“Finally MPs are taking control of #Brexit,” Roettgen said on Twitter, referring to the House of Commons’ vote to indicate whether it can agree on a deal with closer ties to Brussels.

Roettgen, who is the head of the foreign affairs committee in Germany’s lower house of parliament, added: “Short extension therefore almost certainly off the table. This is good news!”

Reporting by Thomas Seythal,; Editing by Tassilo Hummel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below