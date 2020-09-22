Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Britain must get serious on Brexit talks, German EU presidency says

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Minister of State for European Affairs Michael Roth attends a European affairs ministers council in Brussels, Belgium September 22, 2020. Aris Oikonomou/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain needs to take negotiations more seriously with the European Union if London wants a deal on future trade ties after Brexit, Germany said on Tuesday.

“We need to work hard to reach this goal (of a deal) but at some point the games have to stop, we need serious discussions,” Germany’s Minister of State for Europe Michael Roth told reporters following a meeting with his EU counterparts in Brussels.

Berlin holds the six-month presidency of the EU.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Jan Strupczewski, writing by Robin Emmott; editing by Foo Yun Chee

