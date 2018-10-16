Germany urges May to 'take responsibility' to get Brexit deal

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - Germany wants British Prime Minister Theresa May to come up with constructive ideas and take responsibility for getting her supporters to back a final Brexit deal, European Affairs Minister Michael Roth said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: German Minister of State for Europe Michael Roth attends an EU's General Affairs Council in Brussels, Belgium, July 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

As he arrived for a meeting of EU ministers in Luxembourg, Roth told reporters that Berlin was aware that May had difficulties in getting a parliamentary majority but that the EU had limited room for maneuver to go any further toward the British position on avoiding a hard border for Northern Ireland.

Asked what his message to May would be, Roth said: “Take responsibility and be constructive.”