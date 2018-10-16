FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 16, 2018 / 7:46 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Germany urges May to 'take responsibility' to get Brexit deal

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - Germany wants British Prime Minister Theresa May to come up with constructive ideas and take responsibility for getting her supporters to back a final Brexit deal, European Affairs Minister Michael Roth said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: German Minister of State for Europe Michael Roth attends an EU's General Affairs Council in Brussels, Belgium, July 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

As he arrived for a meeting of EU ministers in Luxembourg, Roth told reporters that Berlin was aware that May had difficulties in getting a parliamentary majority but that the EU had limited room for maneuver to go any further toward the British position on avoiding a hard border for Northern Ireland.

Asked what his message to May would be, Roth said: “Take responsibility and be constructive.”

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.