FILE PHOTO: German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz speaks during a news conference at the G7 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Chantilly, near Paris, France, July 18, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Union is united and ready for all scenarios related to Britain’s planned departure from the bloc, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Twitter on Friday, after meeting his British counterpart Sajid Javid.

“The EU27 stands united and is ready for all scenarios. The best and only way for an orderly withdrawal is the negotiated #Brexitdeal,” Scholz said.