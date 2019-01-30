German customs will manage orderly or disorderly Brexit: finance minister

FILE PHOTO: German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz attends a media briefing during his visit to Beijing, China, January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday Britain’s decision to leave the European Union would bring more work for customs officers, adding he was confident that authorities would cope regardless of whether Brexit was orderly or disorderly.

Regarding Brexit and the issue of whether Britain would leave the bloc with a divorce deal or not, Scholz told an event hosted by the customs union in Berlin: “I am sure that we will manage this well, be it orderly or disorderly.”

With its 2019 budget, the German government agreed to create up to 900 additional customs jobs to help authorities cope with the extra work after Britain’s exit from the EU.