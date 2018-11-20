German finance minister: Of all the acute problems, Brexit worries me most

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz attends a press conference after the federal cabinet meeting in Potsdam, Germany November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said that of all the acute international problems - ranging from Italy’s debt problems to U.S. President Trump’s trade policies - Britain’s looming departure from the European Union caused the greatest concern.

“What worries me most is of course what could become directly relevant: Brexit,” Scholz told a conference of Germany’s hotel and restaurant association DEHOGA on Tuesday.

He added that a hard Brexit - generally understood to be an abrupt exit without measures in place to safeguard the British and European Union economies - would cause much economic upheaval for Britain, Germany and the EU.