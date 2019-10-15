World News
Germany's Scholz: No-deal Brexit would damage Britain the most

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz is pictured in his office during an interview with Reuters in Berlin, Germany, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Finance Minster Olaf Scholz told Reuters on Tuesday that a no-deal Brexit should be avoided as such an outcome would damage Britain the most.

The European Union gave Britain until the end of Tuesday to work out a Brexit deal that can be approved at a leaders’ summit this week but said a delay to the Oct. 31 scheduled departure date and a breakdown of talks were also still on the cards.

“It would be good if there was a last-minute agreement,” Scholz said in a Reuters interview. “A no-deal Brexit would damage Britain the most, but it would also impact everybody else.”

