January 23, 2019

Germany fears 'security disaster' without Brexit transition rules: report

BERLIN (Reuters) - There could be a “security disaster” if Britain does not have a transition period replete with rules after quitting the European Union, a newspaper cited an unnamed senior official at the German interior ministry as saying.

The online version of Germany’s Die Zeit newspaper also cited a paper from the Interior Ministry as saying that a disorderly Brexit would alter cooperation on joint security databases such as Europol information and analysis systems as well as the Schengen information system.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers

