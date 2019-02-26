Senior German Social Democrat backs Labour call for second Brexit referendum

BERLIN (Reuters) - A senior member of Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) said on Tuesday that he backed a call by Britain’s Labour Party to hold a second Brexit referendum, adding that such a vote could prevent Britain exiting the EU chaotically without a deal.

“It is brave and right that Labour has taken the initiative to call for a second referendum. That could prevent a chaotic no deal,” Achim Post told Reuters.

“In the best case scenario, a second referendum could open up the possibility of an exit from Brexit i.e. Britain remaining in the EU,” he added.