World News
February 26, 2019 / 11:34 AM / in 20 minutes

Senior German Social Democrat backs Labour call for second Brexit referendum

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A senior member of Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) said on Tuesday that he backed a call by Britain’s Labour Party to hold a second Brexit referendum, adding that such a vote could prevent Britain exiting the EU chaotically without a deal.

“It is brave and right that Labour has taken the initiative to call for a second referendum. That could prevent a chaotic no deal,” Achim Post told Reuters.

“In the best case scenario, a second referendum could open up the possibility of an exit from Brexit i.e. Britain remaining in the EU,” he added.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
