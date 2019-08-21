German president: Reopening Brexit talks on backstop unlikely

FILE PHOTO: German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier attends an event to mark the 70th anniversary of the German basic law at presidential Bellevue palace in Berlin, Germany, May 23, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s president said on Wednesday it was unlikely that negotiations over the so-called Irish backstop, a key point of discord between London and the European Union on Britain’s exit from the bloc, would be reopened.

Speaking hours ahead of a meeting in Berlin between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Angela Merkel, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said that all possible alternatives for the backstop had already been discussed.

Johnson is set to tell Merkel in a meeting on Wednesday that unless she agrees to change the Brexit deal, Britain will leave the European Union on Oct. 31 without a deal.

Steinmeier added that a disorderly Brexit would not only be to Britain’s detriment, but would hit the EU as a whole, adding that its consequences would be more dramatic than they were currently being described.