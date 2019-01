FILE PHOTO: German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier gives a speech during a ceremony at the lower house of parliament Bundestag in the Reichstag building in Berlin to mark National Mourning Day, Germany, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - The idea of Britain delaying its departure from the European Union beyond the scheduled date of March 29 cannot receive a response as long as the British government does not say what it wants, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Friday.

As German president, Steinmeier’s job is largely ceremonial.