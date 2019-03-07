More than third of large German firms plan for no-deal Brexit: Spiegel

BERLIN (Reuters) - About 36 percent of large German companies doing business with Britain are planning for it to crash out of the European Union without a deal, Germany’s Spiegel magazine reported on Thursday citing a survey.

The survey by accounting firm Deloitte and German industry group BDI found that only 6 percent of the 262 surveyed companies expect Brexit will not happen.

About half said they expect either high or very high damage to their business in the case of a no-deal Brexit.