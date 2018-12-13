Brexit uncertainty is poisonous for economy: British-German trade group

BERLIN (Reuters) - The uncertainty resulting from the delayed British parliamentary vote on Brexit is damaging in economic terms, the head of the German-British Chambers of Commerce told the SWR broadcaster on Thursday.

“It’s poison for the economy, it’s poison for future investment,” Ulrich Hoppe, the managing director of the group said.

He added that a no-deal Brexit would result in British ports and airports being “totally clogged” and many companies with global value chains would face disruption and delivery backlogs.