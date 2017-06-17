FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Reversal of Brexit decision would be great: German minister
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 17, 2017 / 9:06 AM / 2 months ago

Reversal of Brexit decision would be great: German minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

German Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy, Brigitte Zypries speaks during an interview with Reuters in Berlin, Germany June 16, 2017.Stefanie Loos

BERLIN (Reuters) - A reversal of Britain's decision to leave the European Union would be great even if such a U-turn appears unlikely, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries has told Reuters.

Her remarks, released for publication on Saturday, chimed with similar comments from French President Emmanuel Macron and German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, who have said the door to the EU remains open to Britain so long as exit negotiations are not concluded.

"I think it would be great if they were to reverse the Brexit decision," Zypries said in an interview. "However, this scenario appears relatively unrealistic to me."

Zypries said both sides should now go ahead as planned with the negotiations on Britain's departure from the bloc, adding: "This won't be easy, but a compromise is possible."

Zypries said she regretted Britain's decision to leave the EU and pointed to ministry studies that showed Brexit was likely to cause more damage to the British economy than to the German economy, Europe's largest.

Britain's Brexit minister David Davis and the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier are due to start negotiations over Britain's departure from the bloc on Monday.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Gernot Heller,Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.