World News
October 2, 2019 / 12:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

Berlin says up to European Commission to examine UK's Brexit offer

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Commission will examine the latest Brexit proposals outlined by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and will do what it can to get a deal as time is pressing, a German government spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

“We want to come to an agreement but we are prepared for everything,” said Ulrike Demmer when asked about the proposals at a regular government news conference.

Reporting by Thomas Seythal and Holger Hansen; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below