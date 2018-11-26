Business News
November 26, 2018 / 10:01 AM / Updated an hour ago

Brexit will hurt everyone involved: German finance minister

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: German Finance Minister and vice-chancellor Olaf Scholz attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Joachim Herrmann//File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said Britain’s departure from the European Union would hurt everyone involved but added that he hoped a Brexit deal sealed by European Union leaders on Sunday would lay the foundations for good development.

Scholz was speaking a day after EU leaders said the package agreed with Prime Minister Theresa May was the best Britain will get in a warning to the British parliament not to reject it.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Michelle Martin

