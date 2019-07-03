Brexit Withdrawal Agreement will stand as it is, says German ambassador

German Ambassador to the UK Peter Wittig is seen outside the Cabinet Office as talks over Brexit continue, in London, Britain April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Germany will be willing to explore any ideas put forward by a new British prime minister to break the Brexit deadlock but the Withdrawal Agreement “will stand as it is”, Germany’s ambassador to London said on Wednesday.

“Once there is a new prime minister in this country we will explore the new ideas that are being presented but with a point that is important in mind that the withdrawal agreement will stand as it is,” Peter Wittig told BBC Radio.

Britain’s ruling Conservative Party is due to name either Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt as the new prime minister on July 23.