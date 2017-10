German Minister of Economy Brigitte Zypries attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will experience trade difficulties due to Brexit but Britain will suffer more that the remaining European Union members when it leaves the bloc, Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Wednesday.

“I expect we will of course have problems with trade ... but it will not be so hard for Europe as for Britain,” Zypries told a news conference in Berlin to present updated German government growth forecasts.