July 23, 2018 / 9:56 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Britain's new foreign minister Hunt warns of no-deal Brexit risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Britain’s Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said on Monday there was a risk of Britain crashing out of the European Union without a deal if EU negotiators waited too long for London to blink in Brexit negotiations.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt gives a press conference at the Royal Botanic Garden in Edinburgh, Scotland July 20, 2018. David Cheskin/Pool via Reuters

On his first foreign visit after being appointed last week following his predecessor Boris Johnson’s resignation, Hunt said in Berlin that Germany was “one of Britain’s best friends in the world” and they shared a commitment to a “rules-based international order”.

He also said the British public would blame Brussels in the event of a chaotic EU exit, which would shape its attitudes towards the EU “for a generation”.

Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Germany wanted to see an orderly Brexit.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt; editing by John Stonestreet

