Draft Brexit deal is better than no deal: German minister

BERLIN (Reuters) - There will be no new negotiations on Britain’s departure from the European Union and the draft Brexit deal is better than a no-deal outcome, Germany’s European Affairs Minister Michael Roth said on Monday.
Critics of British Prime Minister Theresa May should know that Britain’s negotiation position will not improve even with a new leader, Roth told Germany’s SWR broadcaster.
“Ultimately I can only urge everyone to use reason and realize that no deal better than the one on the table can be reached,” he said.
Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Michelle Martin