Draft Brexit deal is better than no deal: German minister

German Minister of State for Europe Michael Roth attends a European Union foreign ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BERLIN (Reuters) - There will be no new negotiations on Britain’s departure from the European Union and the draft Brexit deal is better than a no-deal outcome, Germany’s European Affairs Minister Michael Roth said on Monday.

Critics of British Prime Minister Theresa May should know that Britain’s negotiation position will not improve even with a new leader, Roth told Germany’s SWR broadcaster.

“Ultimately I can only urge everyone to use reason and realize that no deal better than the one on the table can be reached,” he said.