German, British economies heading for disaster over Brexit situation: BGA

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German and British economies are heading for a disaster, Germany’s BGA trade body said on Wednesday, after the British parliament instructed Prime Minister Theresa May to renegotiate an exit treaty that the EU says it will not change.

The BGA said it regretted that Britain had not put any concrete proposal for a solution on the table, adding that this was irresponsible in view of the fast-approaching Brexit deadline of March 29.

“The German and especially the British economies are heading for a huge disaster,” the BGA said.