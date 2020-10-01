German foreign minister says Brexit deal with UK still possible

FILE PHOTO: German Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas speaks to media during the foreign affairs ministers council in Brussels, Belgium September 21, 2020. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - A Brexit deal is still possible between the European Union and the United Kingdom, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a telephone call with his Irish counterpart, the German foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry tweeted that Maas also said, “but one thing is clear: EU support for Ireland remains strong and united. Concerning the Northern Ireland protocol no room for comprise. Signed treaties have to be respected.”