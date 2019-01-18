German foreign minister says hard to imagine reopening Brexit accord

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Twitter that it was hard to imagine Britain’s withdrawal agreement with the European Union being revisited, adding that the British parliament’s rejection of a draft Brexit deal had not changed that.

“It’s hardly imaginable that the withdrawal agreement will be reopened. We have always made that very clear and the vote in London has not changed that,” Heiko Maas said on Twitter.

On Thursday Maas said a discussion should be held on whether to re-open the draft deal for Britain’s planned exit from the European Union, but only if all EU members agreed.