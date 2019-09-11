German foreign minister sees chance of avoiding disorderly Brexit

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas speaks during the budget debate in the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament in Berlin, Germany September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

BERLIN (Reuters) - There is still a chance of avoiding a disorderly Brexit, but Germany is well prepared should Britain crash out of the European Union without a deal, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday.

“We remain of the view that there is a possibility of avoiding a disorderly Brexit, but Brexit will happen,” Maas told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

“We don’t like it (Brexit), but we are not afraid of it because we have long since prepared for it, including the case of a disorderly Brexit,” he added.