German foreign minister tells UK's Johnson: 'Good luck, Boris!'

FILE PHOTO: German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas arrives for the weekly German cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Britain will remain part of Europe and a close friend of Germany, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday as Boris Johnson was set to take office as British prime minister.

“Great Britain is and remains part of Europe, a close partner and friend of Germany,” Maas said on Twitter, recalling that he and Johnson had enjoyed a trusting relationship when they worked together as foreign ministers.

“Good luck, Boris!” he added.