German government accepts court ruling on Brexit, regrets looming divorce

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government accepts a ruling by the European Union’s top court that the United Kingdom can unilaterally revoke its divorce notice, a spokeswoman said on Monday, adding that Berlin continued to regret Britain’s decision to quit the EU.

The European Court of Justice’s ruling has boosted the hopes of British Brexit opponents that a new referendum could be held that would prevent Britain’s scheduled departure on March 29, 2019.

Asked if Germany would welcome Britain making use of the possibilities offered by that court ruling, the German government spokeswoman did not want to comment, saying that was speculation.

She said the German government still considered a draft Brexit treaty agreed between London and Brussels as the basis for Britain to exit the EU in an orderly fashion.