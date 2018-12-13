German industry group BDI calls on Britain to pass Brexit deal quickly

BERLIN (Reuters) - German industry association BDI called on Britain to quickly pass an agreement on the country’s exit from the European Union to avert a hard Brexit.

“Now it is important that the British government doesn’t lose any more time. We are calling on those in charge in London to achieve a majority as quickly as possible to avert a hard Brexit,” the association said in a statement on Thursday.

“Otherwise companies will have to implement the necessary emergency measures for a disorderly exit of the United Kingdom from the EU,” it added.