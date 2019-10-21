World News
October 21, 2019 / 10:21 AM / a few seconds ago

German minister doesn't rule out short Brexit extension

1 Min Read

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany, October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s foreign minister said he hoped British lawmakers would vote on Monday to proceed with an orderly Brexit, adding that he could imagine a short extension to Britain’s departure from the European Union if London needed the time to pass legislation.

“I hope that the British lower house, showing the necessary responsibility, can take a decision on this today and that on the basis of this decision we will be in a position to achieve an orderly Brexit,” Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in Berlin.

“Should there be problems in Britain with the ratification, I would not rule out that there could be a short, technical extension,” he added.

“Should there not be a majority in the British lower house, then we in the European Union would have to look at whether there would then be a full extension - and only then would there be a decision about that. At the moment, I don’t think it is sensible or appropriate to speculate about that.”

