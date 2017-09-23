Germany calls May's Brexit speech 'disappointing'

German Foreign Minister and Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel arrives to attend a meeting of the parties to the Iran nuclear deal during the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz - RC149237E380

WOLFENBUETTEL, Germany (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel on Saturday described British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit speech as “disappointing”, saying it offered no concrete details on how Britain wants to structure its exit from the European Union.

“I found the speech disappointing,” Gabriel told reporters in the northern German city of Woelfenbuettel.

“We heard nothing concrete. It is time for the government of Great Britain to clearly state under what conditions it wants to leave the European Union.”

May set out a plan on Friday to retain full access to the EU’s single market for two years after Brexit to try to reassure business and reset the tone of stalled negotiations with Brussels.