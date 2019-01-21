Germany calls on Britain to make proposal to end Brexit deadlock

Signs are seen on chairs ahead of a "Leave Means Leave" rally in London, Britain January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany continues to advocate an orderly exit of Britain from the European Union and Berlin expects the British government to agree soon on proposals that are backed by a majority of parliament, a German government spokesman said on Monday.

British Prime Minister Theresa May sought to break the parliamentary deadlock over Brexit on Monday by proposing to seek further concessions from the European Union on a plan to prevent customs checks on the Irish border.