FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
September 6, 2018 / 9:06 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Germany eyes change to law to help companies post-Brexit: Handelsblatt

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany wants to help companies founded as English limited firms after Britain’s exit from the European Union by changing German law, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Thursday.

German Justice Minister Katarina Barley wants to change Germany’s Transformation Act to give companies the opportunity to switch to a domestic corporate legal form using a merger procedure, the newspaper said, adding that between 8,000 and 10,000 companies were affected.

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.