Germany eyes change to law to help companies post-Brexit: Handelsblatt

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany wants to help companies founded as English limited firms after Britain’s exit from the European Union by changing German law, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Thursday.
German Justice Minister Katarina Barley wants to change Germany’s Transformation Act to give companies the opportunity to switch to a domestic corporate legal form using a merger procedure, the newspaper said, adding that between 8,000 and 10,000 companies were affected.
Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Maria Sheahan