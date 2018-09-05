FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2018 / 3:43 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Germany has full trust in Barnier on Brexit: government spokesman

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government has full trust in the European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator, who represents the bloc’s 27 members in talks with Britain, a spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday.

European Union's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier attends a media briefing with Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, Dominic Raab, after a meeting at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

The spokesman was asked to comment on a Bloomberg report which said that Germany and Britain had abandoned key Brexit demands, potentially easing the path for a divorce deal.

“The government’s position is unchanged,” the spokesman said. “The federal government has full trust in the leadership of Michel Barnier.”

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Andrew Roche

