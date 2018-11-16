Germany preparing for all possible Brexit scenarios: ministry

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is preparing for all possible Brexit scenarios, an Economy Ministry spokeswoman said on Friday, adding that the ministry was closely examining a draft agreement on Britain’s departure from the European Union.

“We have only just seen the draft and we are examining it now, and taking precautions in every respect for all conceivable scenarios,” the ministry spokeswoman said.

A government spokeswoman, pressed on political turmoil over Brexit in London, reiterated Chancellor Angela Merkel’s position that the worst case scenario would be a “disorderly” Brexit with no agreement. “But there is now an agreement and everything else is, and remains, hypothetical.”