October 4, 2019

Germany says any Brexit deal must prevent hard Irish border

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany welcomes Britain’s latest Brexit proposals and remains of the view that any deal must protect the European Union’s internal market and avoid a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland, a German government spokesman said on Friday.

“For us, it remains the case that a settlement must secure the safeguarding of the internal market, a settlement must be operable, and it must avoid a hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland,” spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters.

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Tassilo Hummel

