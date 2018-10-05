Germany says no-deal Brexit not in UK, EU or German interests

BERLIN (Reuters) - A no-deal Brexit would not be good for Britain, Europe or Germany, a German government spokesman said on Friday, adding that Chancellor Angela Merkel sees that close cooperation with Britain will be possible in some areas.

“Britain exiting without an agreement would not be in the interests of Britain, Europe or Germany,” spokesman Steffen Seibert told a government news conference, adding that the aim was to make “maximum progress” before the next EU summit.