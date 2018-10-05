FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 5, 2018 / 11:01 AM / Updated an hour ago

Germany says no-deal Brexit not in UK, EU or German interests

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A no-deal Brexit would not be good for Britain, Europe or Germany, a German government spokesman said on Friday, adding that Chancellor Angela Merkel sees that close cooperation with Britain will be possible in some areas.

“Britain exiting without an agreement would not be in the interests of Britain, Europe or Germany,” spokesman Steffen Seibert told a government news conference, adding that the aim was to make “maximum progress” before the next EU summit.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Thomas Seythal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.